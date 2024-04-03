Gatekeeper Systems Spotlight at Investor Event

Gatekeeper Systems (TSE:GSI) has released an update.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc., a specialist in video and data solutions for public transport and smart cities, will be featured at the LD Micro Invitational in New York on April 9, 2024. The company’s CEO, Doug Dyment, is set to present and engage in one-on-one meetings with investors. Gatekeeper is known for its innovative use of AI and video analytics to enhance transportation safety and integrate assets within a Smart City ecosystem.

For further insights into TSE:GSI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.