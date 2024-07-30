Gas2Grid Eyes Expansion Amid Legal and Regulatory Hurdles

Gas2Grid Limited (AU:GGX) has released an update.

Gas2Grid Limited is advancing its oil and gas ventures by applying for a new Service Contract in the Philippines, hoping to extend its exploration and appraisal activities, while also actively discussing joint venture participation. The company has faced a setback with an unsuccessful application for exploration in Queensland, and is currently dealing with a legal claim against the French Government for an alleged unlawful non-renewal of a contract. Additionally, Gas2Grid’s securities remain suspended on the ASX, with reinstatement contingent on satisfying certain conditions, including the potential grant of a new Service Contract in the Philippines.

