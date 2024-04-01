Gartner Secures New $1 Billion Credit Facility and Refinances Debt

Gartner (IT) has provided an announcement.

On March 26, 2024, a company secured a $1.0 billion senior unsecured five-year revolving credit facility through an agreement with lenders, including JPMorgan Chase Bank. This facility, which replaces an existing secured credit agreement, offers the flexibility to borrow, repay, and reborrow funds, with the option to increase the limit by $750 million. The company used the initial $274.4 million borrowing to refinance prior debts, and subsidiaries were released from guarantee obligations on various senior notes as a result of the new financing structure.

See more insights into IT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.