Gartner Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Financial Results

Gartner, Inc. is a leading research and advisory company that provides business and technology insights to help organizations make informed decisions and improve performance. Operating in the information technology sector, Gartner is known for its comprehensive research and analysis services.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Gartner announced a slight increase in revenues and highlighted the successful launch of its new AI-powered tool, AskGartner. Despite a significant drop in net income, the company saw an increase in adjusted earnings per share and continued its strategic share repurchase program.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 2.7% increase in revenues to $1.5 billion and a 10.4% rise in adjusted EPS to $2.76. However, net income fell sharply by 91.5% to $35 million, and operating cash flow decreased by 49.4%. Gartner also repurchased 4 million shares for $1.1 billion and expanded its share repurchase authorization by an additional $1 billion.

Looking ahead, Gartner’s management remains optimistic about future growth, with expectations for contract value acceleration in 2026. The company continues to focus on enhancing its offerings and expanding its market presence, leveraging its recent innovations and strategic initiatives.

