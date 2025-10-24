Garrett Motion Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Garrett Motion, Inc. ( (GTX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Garrett Motion, Inc. presented to its investors.

Garrett Motion, Inc. is a leading automotive technology provider specializing in turbocharging and electrification solutions for the automotive industry, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Garrett Motion reported a strong financial performance, with significant growth in net sales and net income, alongside strategic advancements in its product offerings and market reach. The company also announced an increase in its dividend and executed a partial debt repayment, reflecting its robust financial health and commitment to shareholder value.

Key financial highlights for the quarter include net sales of $902 million, marking a 9% increase from the previous year, and a net income of $77 million, resulting in a net income margin of 8.5%. The company also achieved an adjusted EBIT of $133 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 14.7%. Garrett’s strategic initiatives included securing new turbo programs for light vehicles and expanding its E-Powertrain and E-Cooling technologies, indicating a strong market demand for its innovative solutions.

Garrett Motion’s management expressed confidence in the company’s future, raising the midpoint of its full-year 2025 outlook, driven by favorable industry conditions and strong year-to-date performance. The company remains focused on reinforcing its leadership in turbocharging while scaling its zero-emission technologies, positioning itself for continued growth in the evolving automotive landscape.

