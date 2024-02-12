Garrett Motion Appoints New Board Member, Director Steps Down

Garrett Motion (GTX) has released an update.

Garrett Motion Inc. has enhanced its board of directors with the appointment of Paul A. Camuti, a seasoned executive with over three decades of experience in innovation, technology, and sustainability, notably in the industrial sector through his roles at Trane Technologies and Ingersoll Rand. Recognized as an independent director by the Nasdaq Stock Exchange criteria, Mr. Camuti’s specific committee assignments are yet to be determined. Meanwhile, Mr. John Petry has stepped down from his board and committee roles, citing no disputes or disagreements with the company’s operations or policies.

