GARO AB CEO Acquires 500,000 Warrants

GARO AB ( (SE:GARO) ) has shared an announcement.

CEO Jonas Klarén has acquired 500,000 warrants in GARO AB, as part of the company’s warrant program 2025/2028, which was approved at the Annual General Meeting. This acquisition, valued at SEK 3.64 per warrant, allows Klarén to subscribe for new shares in three years at a set price, potentially impacting GARO’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:GARO) stock is a Hold with a SEK22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GARO AB stock, see the SE:GARO Stock Forecast page.

More about GARO AB

GARO AB is a company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative products and systems for the electrical installation market under its own brand. The company offers complete solutions in Installation, E-mobility, Projects, and Temporary Electricity, focusing on electrical safety, user-friendliness, and sustainability. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Gnosjö, GARO operates internationally with around 400 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

YTD Price Performance: -14.89%

Average Trading Volume: 36,113

Current Market Cap: SEK983M

Disclaimer & Disclosure

