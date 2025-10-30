Garmin Reports Record Revenue and Raises EPS Guidance

Garmin ( (GRMN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Garmin presented to its investors.

Garmin Ltd., a leading provider of GPS technology and wearable devices, operates in the fitness, outdoor, aviation, marine, and automotive sectors, known for its innovation and diverse product offerings. In its third quarter of 2025, Garmin reported a record revenue of $1.8 billion, marking a 12% increase from the previous year, alongside a record operating income of $457 million. The company also raised its full-year EPS guidance, reflecting strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives. Key highlights include a 30% revenue increase in the fitness segment, driven by demand for advanced wearables, and significant growth in the aviation and marine segments. Notably, Garmin launched the fēnix 8 Pro series, its first smartwatch with satellite and cellular connectivity, and expanded its product offerings in the marine and aviation sectors. Looking ahead, Garmin’s management expresses confidence in its product lineup for the holiday season, supported by a robust financial position and ongoing innovation.

