Gaodi Holdings Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses in 2025

China Shenghai Group Limited ( (HK:1676) ) has provided an announcement.

Gaodi Holdings Limited announced its annual results for the year ending June 30, 2025, reporting a significant increase in revenue to RMB 435,333,000 from RMB 354,863,000 in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a substantial loss of RMB 99,690,000, attributed to increased selling and distribution costs, administrative expenses, and impairment losses on trade and other receivables. This financial performance reflects challenges in the company’s operational efficiency and cost management, impacting its overall profitability.

More about China Shenghai Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,000,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$103.6M

