An announcement from Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited ( (HK:0265) ) is now available.

Gangyu Smart Urban Services Holding Limited announced the appointment of an independent non-executive director. The announcement also addressed past administrative penalties involving Mr. Yao, who was an independent director at Qingdao Zhongzi. These penalties were related to non-disclosures and premature revenue recognition during his tenure at Qingdao Zhongzi, which could impact stakeholder perceptions and the company’s governance credibility.

More about Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: -31.30%

Average Trading Volume: 33,271

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$204.2M

