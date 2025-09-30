Gangyu Smart Urban Services Announces CEO Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited ( (HK:0265) ) is now available.

Gangyu Smart Urban Services Holding Limited has announced a change in its executive leadership. Mr. Mo Yueming has resigned as CEO but will continue to serve as Chairman and in other key roles within the company. Mr. Suei Feng-jih, who has extensive experience in the finance industry, has been appointed as the new CEO effective October 1, 2025. This leadership change is expected to bring new insights and direction to the company, potentially impacting its strategic operations and positioning in the market.

More about Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited

