Gangyu Smart Urban Services Announces Board Restructuring

Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited ( (HK:0265) ) has issued an update.

Gangyu Smart Urban Services Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced changes to its board of directors effective from October 1, 2025. The board comprises executive directors, non-executive directors, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Mo Yueming serving as the Chairman. The company has also established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with specific board members assigned to each. This restructuring may impact the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0265) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about Orient Victory Travel Group Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 19.13%

Average Trading Volume: 33,428

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$354.1M



