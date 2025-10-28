Ganglong China Property Group Announces Board Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ganglong China Property Group Limited ( (HK:6968) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited announced significant changes in its board composition effective from October 28, 2025. Prof. Cheung Ka Yue will resign from his role as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee, while Mr. Chang, Eric Jackson will take over these positions. Additionally, Mr. Lui Wing Nam and Mr. Lui Wing Mau will resign as non-executive directors. These changes are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the company’s governance and could impact its strategic direction.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate sector. The company is involved in property development and management, focusing on the Chinese market.

