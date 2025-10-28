Ganglong China Property Group Announces Board Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ganglong China Property Group Limited ( (HK:6968) ) has issued an update.

Ganglong China Property Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. This announcement provides clarity on the leadership structure, which could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing stakeholder confidence.

More about Ganglong China Property Group Limited

Ganglong China Property Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the property development industry. It focuses on real estate development and management, catering to various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 1,168,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$128.1M

