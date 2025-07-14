Ganfeng Lithium Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ganfeng Lithium Co ( (HK:1772) ) has shared an announcement.

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning for the first half of 2025, indicating an expected net loss attributable to shareholders between RMB300 million and RMB550 million, a decrease compared to the previous year’s loss. The company’s performance was impacted by falling sales prices for lithium products and provisions for asset impairments, despite increased sales and capacity in its battery sector. Additionally, the company experienced large non-recurring gains from investment activities and managed to offset some losses through strategic financial measures.

More about Ganfeng Lithium Co

Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd. is a leading company in the lithium industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of lithium salts and lithium battery products. The company is positioned in the market as a key player in the energy storage and electric vehicle sectors.

YTD Price Performance: 24.29%

Average Trading Volume: 5,616,954

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$65.47B

