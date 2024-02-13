GAN Shareholders Approve Merger and Executive Pay Plan

GAN (GAN) has released an update.

GAN Limited’s shareholders convened on February 13, 2024, and voted in favor of a pivotal merger with SEGA SAMMY CREATION INC. and its subsidiary Arc Bermuda Limited. The approved merger is set to reshape GAN’s future. Additionally, an advisory proposal on executive compensation linked to the merger received shareholder approval, while an adjournment proposal was rendered unnecessary due to sufficient votes for the merger. The decision represents a significant move for GAN, with over half of its shares casting votes—with overwhelming support for the merger—signaling a confident step forward for the company in the financial markets.

