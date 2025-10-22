Gamma Resources Grants Stock Options Amid Favorable Uranium Market Conditions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Medallion Resources ( (TSE:GAMA) ) is now available.

Gamma Resources Ltd. announced the grant of stock options to its directors, officers, and consultants, allowing them to purchase up to 1,375,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align its team with its growth objectives amid a favorable policy environment for uranium production in the U.S., driven by recent executive orders and a supply-demand imbalance in the uranium market.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company with assets in the Mountain West region, including the Green River Project in Utah and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico. The company is strategically positioned to benefit from favorable U.S. policies and market conditions that support domestic uranium production.

