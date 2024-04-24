Gamma Communications Executes Share Buyback

Gamma Communications (GB:GAMA) has released an update.

Gamma Communications PLC has recently bought back 19,972 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 1,314 to 1,326 pence per share, with the intention to hold these in treasury. This move follows the company’s buyback programme announcement on March 25, 2024. As a result, Gamma now has 326,525 shares in treasury and 97,169,486 shares in issue, excluding those in treasury.

