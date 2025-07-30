Gaming Realms PLC Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gaming Realms ( (GB:GMR) ) just unveiled an update.

Gaming Realms PLC announced that its total issued ordinary share capital consists of 295,969,814 shares, with 1,108,779 held in treasury, leaving 294,861,035 shares with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:GMR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GMR is a Outperform.

Gaming Realms exhibits strong financial health and growth potential, supported by robust revenue and profit growth, a healthy balance sheet, and effective cash management. Positive technical indicators and recent corporate developments further bolster the stock’s outlook. However, the lack of earnings call data and dividend yield slightly tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:GMR stock, click here.

More about Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative gaming content for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S., and Canada. The company leverages its proprietary IP and brands to merge media, entertainment, and gaming assets into new game formats, supported by a management team with experience from leading technology, gaming, and media companies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,251,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £158M

See more insights into GMR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue