Gaming Innovation Group Completes Restructuring

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has announced the completion of its restructuring, resulting in two separate entities: GiG Media and GiG Platform, with the latter becoming an independent public company. As of 24 September 2024, shares in GiG will trade on Oslo Børs and Nasdaq Stockholm without the rights to receive Norwegian and Swedish Depository Receipts, respectively. GiG, a leading iGaming technology company founded in 2012, is dual-listed and operates out of Malta.

