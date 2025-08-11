GameStop Announces New Compensation Agreement with Daniel Moore

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from GameStop ( (GME) ) is now available.

On August 8, 2025, GameStop Corp. announced a new compensation agreement with Daniel Moore, which includes an increase in his compensation and a new equity award. The agreement outlines that Mr. Moore will receive a grant of restricted stock units and a one-time cash bonus, with provisions for severance benefits if his employment is terminated without cause.

The most recent analyst rating on (GME) stock is a Sell with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GameStop stock, see the GME Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GME Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GME is a Neutral.

GameStop faces significant challenges, including bearish technical indicators and high valuation concerns. However, improvements in financial performance and strategic corporate actions provide some optimism. Continued efforts to address revenue decline and operational efficiency are key to future success.

To see Spark’s full report on GME stock, click here.

More about GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on video games, gaming consoles, and related accessories. The company has a significant presence in the gaming market, catering to both physical and digital gaming enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 14,675,175

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.96B

For a thorough assessment of GME stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue