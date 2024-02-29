GameSquare’s Innovative Activations Captivate Millions

Engine Media Holdings Inc (TSE:GAME) has released an update.

GameSquare Holdings Inc. has announced a series of successful world-building activations in the first quarter of 2024, engaging over 4 million gameplays in two months. These innovative campaigns for major brands in metaverse-style games like Fortnite and Roblox highlight the company’s ability to connect with the Gen Z audience through creative virtual experiences. GameSquare’s expertise in this fast-growing segment positions them as a leader in the burgeoning immersive entertainment market.

