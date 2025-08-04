Games Workshop Executives Increase Shareholdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Games Workshop ( (GB:GAW) ).

Games Workshop Group PLC announced that its CEO, Kevin Rountree, and Group Finance Director, Liz Harrison, have acquired additional shares in the company as part of their Annual Bonus Award. Rountree purchased 2,345 shares, increasing his stake to 0.07% of the company’s share capital, while Harrison acquired 475 shares, raising her interest to 0.01%. These transactions highlight the executives’ ongoing commitment and confidence in the company’s future performance, potentially reinforcing stakeholder trust and positively impacting market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GAW) stock is a Buy with a £11850.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Games Workshop stock, see the GB:GAW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:GAW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GAW is a Outperform.

Games Workshop’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are the most significant factors supporting the stock’s score. While the valuation indicates a relatively high P/E ratio, the dividend yield offers some appeal. The stock’s technical indicators suggest moderate strength, supporting a positive outlook.

More about Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC operates in the tabletop gaming industry, primarily known for its miniature wargames, including the popular Warhammer series. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing, and selling fantasy miniatures and associated products, catering to a global market of hobbyists and enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 57,948

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.38B

