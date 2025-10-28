Games Workshop Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Games Workshop ( (GB:GAW) ).

Games Workshop Group PLC announced that as of the date of the release, it has 32,975,051 issued ordinary shares, each carrying one vote in general meetings. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine changes in their interests under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GAW is a Outperform.

Games Workshop’s strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust growth and stability. Technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, while valuation metrics suggest a fair market price with an attractive dividend yield.

More about Games Workshop

Games Workshop Group PLC operates in the gaming industry, primarily known for producing miniature wargames, such as Warhammer. The company focuses on creating and selling fantasy and science fiction-themed games and models, catering to a global market of hobbyists and enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 65,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £5.05B

