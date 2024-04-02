Gambling.com Group Acquires Freebets.com

Gambling.Com Group Ltd (GAMB) has released an update.

Gambling.com Group Limited has announced the completion of its acquisition of Freebets.com, aiming to strengthen its position in the European online gambling affiliate market. The deal, worth up to $42.5 million, is expected to contribute approximately $10 million in revenue and $5 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the remainder of 2024. This strategic move is set to foster growth in both existing and new European markets, bolstering Gambling.com Group’s industry dominance.

For further insights into GAMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.