Galp Energia Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Galp Energia is a prominent energy company engaged in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and marketing, with a significant presence in the renewable energy sector. In its recent earnings report, Galp Energia showcased a strong operational performance for the third quarter of 2025, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company reported a robust RCA Ebitda of €911 million, driven by solid results in its upstream and downstream operations, and a notable reduction in net debt to €1.2 billion. Key highlights include the start of production at the Bacalhau FPSO, which is expected to enhance short-term cash flow, and ongoing negotiations in Namibia for a strategic partnership. Looking ahead, Galp Energia remains confident in surpassing its 2025 guidance for Ebitda and operating cash flow, with a strategic focus on advancing its low-carbon projects and expanding its renewable energy capacity.

