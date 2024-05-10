Galore Resources Tackles CEO Debt with Equity

Galore Resources (TSE:GRI) has released an update.

Galore Resources Inc. has announced a strategic move to improve its financial standing by settling a debt of CDN$226,205, owed to the company’s CEO, through the issuance of 11,310,250 shares priced at $0.02 each. This shares-for-debt transaction is designed to preserve cash for project development and strengthen the company’s balance sheet, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

