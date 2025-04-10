Galmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results from AM-001 Study of Aramchol Meglumine

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( (GLMD) ) has shared an announcement.

On April 10, 2025, Galmed Pharmaceuticals announced positive preliminary results from Part 1 of their AM-001 study, which evaluates the bioavailability of Aramchol Meglumine, an enhanced formulation of their lead compound. The study revealed that Aramchol Meglumine offers higher bioavailability and supports a once-daily dosing regimen, potentially improving patient compliance and reducing manufacturing costs. These findings mark a significant milestone in Galmed’s transition to this new formulation, which is protected by patents until 2035, and position the company for growth in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Spark’s Take on GLMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GLMD is a Underperform.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ stock is weighed down by financial underperformance, particularly the inability to generate revenue and ongoing operational losses. The strong balance sheet with no debt offers a slight cushion, but negative cash flows remain a critical concern. Technical indicators suggest some stability in the short term, but the lack of valuation appeal and earnings call clarity further detract from investor confidence.

To see Spark’s full report on GLMD stock, click here.

More about Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for liver, cardiometabolic, and gastrointestinal oncology indications. The company is primarily known for its work on Aramchol, a compound aimed at treating liver diseases, and is expanding its pipeline to include cardiometabolic indications and other innovative drug candidates.

YTD Price Performance: -57.23%

Average Trading Volume: 875,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.21M

For detailed information about GLMD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue