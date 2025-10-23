Galloper Gold Launches Exploration on Glover Island

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galloper Gold Corp ( (TSE:BOOM) ) has issued an announcement.

Galloper Gold Corp has initiated an exploration evaluation of historic gold-mineralized prospects on Glover Island, targeting the Lunch Pond South Extension resource. This initiative aims to assess the mineralization potential along a 15km gold trend, which could enhance the company’s gold resource and shareholder value. Additionally, Galloper has entered into a marketing agreement with SarLor Corp to provide marketing services for six months, which includes remuneration and stock options.

Galloper Gold Corp is focused on mineral exploration for gold and base metals on Glover Island. The property consists of 477 claims in 15 mineral licenses, covering a total of 12,200 hectares.

Average Trading Volume: 167,544

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$4.31M

