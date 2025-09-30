Galloper Gold Expands Exploration Footprint with New Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Galloper Gold Corp ( (TSE:BOOM) ) is now available.

Galloper Gold Corp. has completed the acquisition of additional exploration mineral licenses in Newfoundland, enhancing its holdings on Glover Island. This acquisition extends the mineralized strike length of the Lucky Smoke prospect by 400 meters and adds significant value to the company’s portfolio, positioning Galloper as a notable player in the gold and base metals sector. The strategic expansion is expected to increase shareholder value by capitalizing on geological continuity and known mineralization in the area.

Galloper Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold and base metals on Glover Island, Newfoundland. The property comprises 477 claims across 12,200 hectares, emphasizing the company’s commitment to expanding its mineral exploration footprint in the region.

