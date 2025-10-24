Galliford Try Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galliford Try ( (GB:GFRD) ) has shared an announcement.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC has announced the purchase of 10,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2025. The shares were bought at a volume-weighted average price of 520.25 GBp and will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 101,968,897. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares available in the market.

Spark’s Take on GB:GFRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFRD is a Outperform.

Galliford Try’s overall stock score is driven by its strong technical momentum and solid financial foundation, despite challenges in revenue growth and profit margins. The stock’s fair valuation and attractive dividend yield further support its investment appeal. However, overbought technical indicators suggest caution in the short term.

More about Galliford Try

Average Trading Volume: 316,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £508.6M

