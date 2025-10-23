Galileo Mining Secures Unanimous Approval at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Galileo Mining Ltd. ( (AU:GAL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Galileo Mining Ltd. announced that all resolutions proposed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting were passed by poll without amendment. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic decisions and leadership, potentially enhancing its operational stability and investor confidence.

Galileo Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company’s primary products include palladium, platinum, gold, rhodium, nickel, copper, and cobalt, with significant projects located in the Norseman and Fraser Range regions.

