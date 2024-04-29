Galileo Mining Ltd Faces Cash Decrease Amid Exploration

Galileo Mining Ltd. (AU:GAL) has released an update.

Galileo Mining Ltd reports a decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter ending 31 March 2024, with significant investments made in exploration and evaluation activities amounting to $4.504 million over nine months. The company’s quarterly cash flow statement also reveals a small net cash inflow from the sale of an investment in Dynamic Metals Ltd, but overall activities resulted in a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents due to operating, investing, and financing activities.

