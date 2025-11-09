Galiano Gold Inc. Shines in Q3 Earnings Call

Galiano Gold Inc ((TSE:GAU)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Galiano Gold Inc.’s recent earnings call conveyed a generally positive sentiment, underscored by notable operational and financial advancements. The company reported increased gold production and record revenue, demonstrating resilience despite challenges such as an incident at Esaase and high sustaining costs. The call highlighted Galiano Gold’s continued exploration successes and a robust cash position, reflecting a strong overall performance.

Increase in Gold Production

Gold production for Galiano Gold Inc. rose to over 32,000 ounces in the third quarter, marking a 7% increase from the previous quarter. This growth was primarily driven by higher grades and increased throughput, following the successful commissioning of the secondary crusher. This operational improvement underscores the company’s ability to enhance production efficiency.

Record Revenue Growth

The company achieved a record revenue of $114 million in the third quarter, representing a 17% increase from the previous quarter. This impressive growth was fueled by the combination of increased gold production and favorable gold prices, highlighting Galiano Gold’s strong market position.

Strong Safety Record

Galiano Gold maintained an exemplary safety record, reporting no lost time injuries during the third quarter. The company has now achieved over 4.2 million man-hours worked since the last lost time injury, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a safe working environment for its employees.

Exploration Success at Abore

The company’s exploration efforts at Abore have yielded significant results, with drilling activities identifying new high-grade ore zones. This success has prompted an expansion of the drilling program by an additional 10,000 meters, indicating promising future prospects for Galiano Gold.

Incident at Esaase

An incident involving illegal miners at Esaase led to a temporary halt in mining operations, impacting the company’s production plans for 2025. This unforeseen event posed a challenge, but Galiano Gold is actively addressing the situation to minimize its impact on future operations.

Increased All-In Sustaining Costs

The company’s all-in sustaining costs remain high at $2,283 per ounce, prompting an increase in full-year guidance to between $2,200 and $2,300 per ounce. This rise in costs is a concern, but Galiano Gold is focused on cost management strategies to address this issue.

Net Loss Before Taxes

Despite strong revenue performance, Galiano Gold recorded a net loss before taxes of $5 million. This loss was attributed to fair value adjustments to the hedge book, highlighting the financial challenges the company faces despite its operational successes.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Galiano Gold, Inc. anticipates continued improvements in operational and financial metrics. The company expects a decrease in all-in sustaining costs in the fourth quarter and has adjusted its annual production guidance to 120,000-125,000 ounces due to the temporary pause at Esaase. With a solid cash balance and promising exploration results, Galiano Gold is well-positioned for future growth.

In conclusion, Galiano Gold Inc.’s earnings call reflected a positive outlook, with strong operational and financial performance despite facing certain challenges. The company’s increased production, record revenue, and exploration successes underscore its resilience and strategic focus on growth. Investors can remain optimistic about Galiano Gold’s future prospects as it continues to navigate the complexities of the mining industry.

