Galenica AG Reports Robust Q3 Growth and Raises Guidance

Galenica AG ( (CH:GALE) ) has provided an announcement.

Galenica AG reported a 4.7% increase in sales to CHF 2,999.7 million by the third quarter of 2025, driven by prescription drugs and nutritional supplements. The acquisition of Labor Team is expected to boost sales growth to between 4% and 6% and EBIT1 increase to between 10% and 12%. Despite a competitive consumer healthcare market, Galenica has maintained its market position, with significant contributions from its ‘Products & Care’ and ‘Logistics & IT’ segments.

Galenica AG is a Swiss company operating in the healthcare sector, with a focus on pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics, and home care services. It is listed on the Swiss stock exchange and employs approximately 8,000 people, aiming to meet the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market.

