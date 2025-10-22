Galaxy Digital Reports Robust Q3 2025 Earnings

Galaxy Digital Inc. ( (GLXY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Galaxy Digital Inc. presented to its investors.

Galaxy Digital Inc., a diversified financial services and investment management company, operates primarily in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors, offering unique services such as digital asset trading and asset management.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Galaxy Digital Inc. announced a significant increase in net income and other financial metrics, reflecting robust performance in its digital assets operations and strategic investments.

The company reported a net income of $505 million for Q3 2025, with a diluted EPS of $1.01 and adjusted EPS of $1.12. Adjusted EBITDA reached $629 million, driven by record results in digital asset trading and substantial gains on digital asset and investment positions. Total equity stood at $3.2 billion, with cash and stablecoin holdings of $1.9 billion. Additionally, Galaxy Digital achieved record quarterly digital asset trading volumes, a 140% increase from the previous quarter, and total assets on the platform reached approximately $17 billion.

Strategically, Galaxy Digital executed a lease agreement for the expansion of its Helios data center and secured a $1.4 billion project financing facility to fund its development. The company also launched GalaxyOne, a financial technology platform, and received a $460 million equity investment from a major asset manager to support its growth initiatives.

Looking ahead, Galaxy Digital remains focused on expanding its infrastructure and service offerings, with expectations of continued growth in its digital assets and investment management operations, while anticipating significant contributions from its data centers segment starting in the first half of 2026.

