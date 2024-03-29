Galapagos NV Welcomes New Board Member

Galapagos NV (GLPG) has released an update.

Galapagos NV has strengthened its board by appointing Andrew Dickinson, the Chief Financial Officer of Gilead Sciences, as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director. Dickinson, with a wealth of experience in corporate development and financial transactions, replaces Gilead’s CEO, Daniel O’Day, who served on the Galapagos board for over four years. The company, which focuses on developing transformative medicines, anticipates Dickinson’s expertise will significantly contribute to its mission and stakeholder value creation.

