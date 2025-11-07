Galapagos NV Reports Strategic Shift and Financial Results

Galapagos NV ( (GLPG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Galapagos NV presented to its investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company based in Belgium, focusing on the discovery and development of small molecule medicines, primarily in the fields of immunology and oncology.

In its latest financial report for the first nine months of 2025, Galapagos NV announced a strategic decision to wind down its cell therapy business, aiming to optimize capital allocation and support future growth. The company also highlighted a robust cash position and several leadership changes aligning with its strategic direction.

Key financial metrics showed an operating loss of €462.2 million, significantly impacted by a €204.8 million impairment on the cell therapy business. Total net revenues increased by 6% to €211.4 million, while research and development expenses rose by 48% to €351.9 million. The company’s cash and financial investments stood at €3.05 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Strategically, Galapagos plans to focus on value-accretive transactions in small molecule and biologics programs, leveraging its partnership with Gilead. The company aims to enhance its portfolio in immunology and oncology, with ongoing evaluations of promising opportunities.

Looking ahead, Galapagos anticipates ending the year with a cash position between €2.975 billion and €3.025 billion. The management remains committed to disciplined capital deployment and transformative business development to ensure sustainable growth and shareholder value.

