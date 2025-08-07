GAIL (India) Limited Announces 41st AGM with Remote E-Voting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

GAIL (India) ( (GAILF) ) has provided an announcement.

GAIL (India) Limited has announced its 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 29, 2025, to be conducted via video conferencing. The company is providing a remote e-voting facility for its members to participate in decision-making, with the voting period set from August 25 to August 28, 2025. This move highlights GAIL’s commitment to leveraging technology for stakeholder engagement and ensuring seamless participation in its governance processes.

More about GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Limited is a leading natural gas company in India, primarily engaged in the business of natural gas processing and distribution. The company plays a significant role in the energy sector, focusing on the transportation, marketing, and production of natural gas and related products.

See more data about GAILF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue