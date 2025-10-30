G5 Entertainment to Announce Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

G5 Entertainment AB ( (SE:G5EN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

G5 Entertainment AB announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on November 5, 2025. The company will host a presentation for investors, analysts, and media, followed by a Q&A session, providing stakeholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into its financial performance.

G5 Entertainment AB is a prominent European developer and publisher of casual mobile games, offering high-quality free-to-play games for smartphones, tablets, and personal computers. Their games are family-friendly, easy to learn, and cater to a broad audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through various platforms including the G5 Store, Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore, and Microsoft Store. G5 Entertainment is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under the trade symbol G5EN.ST.

