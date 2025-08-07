G-Tekt Corporation Reports Decline in Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
G-Tekt Corporation ( (JP:5970) ) has provided an update.
G-Tekt Corporation reported a decline in its financial performance for the three months ending June 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 10.9% and profits attributable to owners of the parent decreasing by 38.7% compared to the same period in the previous year. The company forecasts a slight decrease in net sales and profits for the full year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting ongoing challenges in the market.
More about G-Tekt Corporation
G-Tekt Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the manufacturing industry. It focuses on producing automotive body frame components and other related products, serving a global market.
Average Trading Volume: 91,521
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen81.86B
