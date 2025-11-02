FWD Group Reports Robust Business Growth and Strengthened Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from FWD Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1828) ).

FWD Group Holdings Limited reported a 37% increase in new business sales, reaching US$1.935 billion for the nine months ending September 2025, alongside a 27% rise in new business contractual service margin. The company reduced its leverage to 21.8% by refinancing US$1.15 billion of debt and redeeming US$500 million, primarily using IPO proceeds, thereby lowering annual financing costs by approximately US$72 million. This financial strengthening positions FWD Group to advance its customer-led growth strategy and risk management priorities. Growth was driven by strong demand in Hong Kong, Macau, and emerging markets like Singapore and Malaysia, while Japan saw gains in individual protection and new retirement and savings markets. However, low-interest rates impacted growth in Thailand and Cambodia.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1828) stock is a Buy with a HK$44.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FWD Group Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1828 Stock Forecast page.

More about FWD Group Holdings Limited

FWD Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the insurance industry. It offers a range of products focused on protection, health, and savings, and is active in 10 Asian markets, including Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Average Trading Volume: 422,090

Learn more about 1828 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue