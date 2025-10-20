FW Thorpe Plc Acquires 550,000 Ordinary Shares for Treasury

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from FW Thorpe Plc ( (GB:TFW) ) is now available.

FW Thorpe Plc announced the purchase of 550,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 300.0 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction affects the company’s total issued share capital and voting rights, with the total number of voting rights now standing at 114,711,908. Shareholders can use this figure to determine their interest in the company’s share capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:TFW) stock is a Buy with a £377.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on FW Thorpe Plc stock, see the GB:TFW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:TFW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:TFW is a Outperform.

FW Thorpe Plc’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, characterized by robust profitability and a healthy balance sheet. Technical analysis shows bullish trends, though caution is advised due to overbought signals. Valuation is fair but not overly attractive due to a modest dividend yield.

More about FW Thorpe Plc

FW Thorpe Plc is a group of companies specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of professional lighting systems.

Average Trading Volume: 73,469

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £345.2M

