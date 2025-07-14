Fuxing China Group Updates on Delayed NASDAQ Listing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Fuxing China Group Ltd. ( (SG:AWK) ).

Fuxing China Group Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, has announced updates regarding its proposed listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The company had initially planned to commence the listing and ADS Offering on May 29, 2025, but these have been delayed and postponed, resulting in no proceeds being raised from the issuance of the Underlying Shares. Consequently, the nil-paid Underlying Shares were withdrawn from deposit with The Central Depositary and HSBC Singapore Nominees, and have been transferred back to the company as treasury shares. The company has assured the SGX-ST that these shares will not be sold, transferred, or disposed of without approval.

More about Fuxing China Group Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -28.24%

Average Trading Volume: 3,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$3.15M

