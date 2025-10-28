Future Supply Chain Solutions Faces Trading Suspension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. ( (IN:FSC) ) just unveiled an update.

The trading in equity shares of Future Supply Chain Solutions Limited will be suspended starting October 28, 2025, following the approval of a resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench Court III. This suspension marks a significant development for the company, potentially impacting its operations and stakeholders, as it navigates through the legal and financial restructuring process.

Average Trading Volume: 54,900

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 122.9M INR

