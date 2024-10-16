Future plc Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc has announced the recent purchase of 48,570 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 978.52 pence, continuing its share buyback program. Since May 2024, the company has acquired over 4 million shares, amounting to a total cost of £41.8 million, with the intent to cancel these shares. This move reduces the company’s outstanding shares, which could potentially enhance shareholder value.

