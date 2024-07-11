Future plc Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Future plc (GB:FUTR) has released an update.

Future plc, a content platform with a diverse portfolio of brands, reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 1,086 of its own ordinary shares through J.P. Morgan Securities at an average price of 1,073.1556 pence per share. Since May 22, the company has acquired over 1.1 million shares for nearly £11.8 million, leaving it with 114,078,036 ordinary shares in issue and none in treasury.

