Future plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Future plc ( (GB:FUTR) ) has shared an update.

Future plc has announced a significant milestone in its ongoing share buyback program, purchasing 32,941 of its Ordinary 15p shares. The buyback, executed through Deutsche Numis, involved prices ranging from 884.50 GBp to 895.00 GBp, with an average price of 888.98 GBp. The purchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 110,474,021, which will subsequently adjust the total voting rights for shareholders. This move indicates Future plc’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

