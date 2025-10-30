Future Generation Global CEO Transition and Continued Commitment to Social Impact

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Future Generation Global Limited ( (AU:FGG) ) just unveiled an update.

Future Generation Global Limited announced that CEO Caroline Gurney will step down in early 2026 but will remain involved as a member of the Future Generation Women Advisory Committee. Under her leadership since 2021, the company has seen significant growth, including the launch of Future Generation Women, a fund managed entirely by women to promote gender equality. The company has donated $100 million to Australian non-profits, reflecting its commitment to social impact. An executive search for a new CEO is underway, with interim leadership by Chief Investment Officer Lee Hopperton and the Wilson Asset Management team.

More about Future Generation Global Limited

Future Generation Global Limited, along with Future Generation Australia Limited, operates as a philanthropic investment group in Australia. The company is known for its unique model of offering both investment and social returns by partnering with leading Australian and global fund managers who waive management fees, allowing 1% of net assets to be donated to non-profits. The group manages over $1.4 billion in funds and focuses on supporting youth at risk, youth mental health, and economic equality for women.

Average Trading Volume: 315,139

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about FGG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue