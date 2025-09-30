Future Fuels Launches Groundbreaking Gravity Survey at Hornby Basin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Saville Resources ( (TSE:FTUR) ) has shared an announcement.

Future Fuels Inc., a company focused on exploration and development of uranium projects, has initiated its first field exploration program at the Hornby Basin Project in Nunavut. The company is conducting a 680-station ground gravity survey to enhance understanding of the Mountain Lake uranium system, which will aid in planning future drilling activities. This survey builds on previous successful surveys and aims to significantly expand the gravity dataset, providing deeper geological insights into uranium mineralization. The results are expected to impact Future Fuels’ operations by informing the design of their 2026 drilling campaign, potentially strengthening their position in the uranium exploration industry.

More about Saville Resources

Average Trading Volume: 161,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$60.02M

